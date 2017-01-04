Revaluation: Easton housing values declined but stabilized

The numbers are in. Easton’s 10-year revaluation shows that residential property values declined an average of 3% to 5% since the previous five-year revaluation, in 2011.

The bad news: The state housing market hasn’t recovered almost 10 years after the Great Recession, although it does show signs of improvement.

The good news: The decreases weren’t drastic, and the values mirror the assessments of other Connecticut towns.

Easton Assessor Teresa Rainieri oversaw the revaluation.“Values have stabilized,” she said. “It’s a good sign that there is more building.”

Some houses increased in value, as determined by such factors as home improvements and location. Some went down in value due to location, in particular. Larger houses on three-acre lots tended to stay on the market and lose value more than smaller houses on one-acre lots, which sold more quickly.

A revaluation is the process of performing a mass appraisal of all real property in town. The goal is to estimate market value accurately and equitably. Property taxes are based on the assessed value, which is 70% of the fair market value as of the revaluation date.

The just-completed revaluation will affect property taxes in the 2017-18 fiscal year and beyond, until the next five-year revaluation.

The town hired eQuality Valuation Services of Waterbury to perform physical inspections of the interior and exterior of each property, as the state requires for 10-year assessments. Real estate is assessed every five years, with a major revaluation every 10th year, in which each property is visited and inspected.

Jay Sembruck and John Welles of eQuality met with Rainieri in late December at Town Hall to discuss the revaluation, trends and next steps.

Welles did all the field work, visiting 3,400 Easton houses, which involved a tremendous amount of walking, Rainieri said.

“I got my exercise,” Welles said. “People are very nice here in Easton. I visited every house and made an attempt to do a visual inspection.”

Work on Easton’s major revaluation began in the fall of 2014, and residents received notice of their new valuations in mid-October 2016. EQuality held informational sessions in late October and early November to discuss the valuations with about 100 residents who requested an informal meeting. Some of the valuations changed after the meetings.

Welles checked the outside, and recorded characteristics of each house, including the square footage, and outbuildings and features such as garages and pools.

Among factors considered that might cause values to differ are location, condition, size, quality, number of baths, finished basement, garages, and pools.

When granted access to the inside, Welles recorded the number of rooms and whether the house has central air-conditioning, a finished basement, and the like.

If no one was home, he sent the homeowner a data mailer. In fact, only 13% to 15% of people were home when Welles stopped by and allowed him to come inside. The others completed and submitted the data mailer.

That wasn’t unusual, since most husbands and wives work these days, Sembruck said.

“We often got calls about the data mailer, with people questioning what something means,” he said.

There is no penalty or downside to completing the data mailer rather than having an inspection, he said.

All of the information was recorded on the property’s field card and is accessible through the town website.

Residents will have another opportunity to question their valuations during Board of Assessment Appeals hearings. Property owners must come to the assessor’s office at Town Hall and fill out a form in person to request a hearing. The application has to filed with the assessors office by Feb. 17, per State Statute.

In addition to Easton, eQuality conducted revaluations over the past year in East Haven, Hebron and Killingworth. Those towns had the same average decrease in valuation, as did other towns in the state, Sembruck said.

Market value

Market value is defined as the amount a typical, well-informed purchaser would be willing to pay for a property. Market values are determined using actual sales for comparable properties. Location also matters. If houses are selling for more in one part of Easton, houses in that part of town will be assessed at a higher value.

The property’s assessed value is the combined value of the house, the outbuildings and the land. The sum of the value of all assessed property in Easton, including personal property such as businesses and motor vehicles, is the grand list.

The current mill rate, which is the taxes payable on $1,000 of assessed property value, in Easton is 30.81. However, the figure will change based on the approved 2017-18 budget.

If the result of the revaluation is that property values have gone up, the mill rate decreases. If property values decline, as they have in this revaluation, the mill rate will increase.

The different areas of town vary so much that it’s hard to come up with an average valuation, Welles and Sembruck said. The highest valuation was a $2-million home on Adirondack Trail. The lowest was a tiny home in the one-acre zone that needed a lot of work and was valued at $200,000, they said.

“What the market is telling us is that very large homes tend to sit on the market longer than the the lower-priced starter homes, which are moving quicker,” Sembruck said.

“Land is a big factor, with one-acre homes holding their value over three-acre zoning,” Welles said. “Easton is a very unique town.”

Most of the lower valuations were between the mid-$200,000’s and $300,000’s, they said. A $400,000 assessment might be considered typical in Easton, although they were reluctant to zero in on a figure because the one-acre and three-acre zones are so different, they said.

Residential property taxes

More than 93% of the money used to pay for Easton’s schools and town services comes from property taxes, the vast majority of which are residential, since Easton has few businesses and no commercial zoning except what is grandfathered.

That is how the majority of Easton residents want it.

How taxes are computed is spelled out by state statute. For a given property, the tax is the mill rate divided by 1,000 times the assessed value, which is 70% of the fair market value as of the revaluation date.

Revaluation captures fluctuations in fair market value and helps municipalities avoid under- or over-taxing property owners, according to an analysis by the Connecticut General Assembly.

For example, if a property’s fair market value increases from $400,000 to $450,000, the property owner pays taxes on the lower value until the municipality revalues property. If the fair market value instead drops to $350,000, the owner pays taxes on $400,000 until the municipality revalues property.

The proposed values are not final until all hearings and any data or value changes resulting from the hearings are completed and the assessor signs the grand list.

General economic conditions such as interest rates, inflation rates, supply and demand for houses, and general changes in the tax laws influence the value of real estate in addition to other factors. As property values change in the marketplace, those changes will eventually be reflected in the assessment at the time of a revaluation.

For questions or information about the 10-year revaluation, call the assessor’s office at 203-268-6291, ext. 150.