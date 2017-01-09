P&Z: Animal shelter sign gets OK; path update; new lot

A sign for the Easton Animal Shelter and the town’s Morehouse open space property has received zoning approval.

In a letter, the Conservation Commission requested approval for a four-foot by three-foot sign from the Planning and Zoning Commission, which regulates signs. The letter pointed out that the sign needs to be visible from the road.

The sign, approved unanimously by the P&Z, will include a replica of the town seal and read: “Morehouse Open Space, Easton Animal Shelter, 385 Morehouse Road.” It is larger than usually allowed by zoning regulations, but P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat noted an exception could be made.

The sign will be installed near the driveway entrance so it can be seen from the road, but doesn’t impact traffic or sight lines.

During the Dec. 19 P&Z meeting, members did question if the open space location should be so visibly promoted at this time, because no formal trails exist for visitors to access. “Will people just wander around back there?” Maquat said.

But members agreed with Easton Land-Use Director John Hayes that the Morehouse Civic Park master plan calls for using the southern part of the town-owned 127-acre parcel for conservation purposes such as hiking, and formal trails would eventually be built there.

Trail loop

Hayes updated members on the effort to create a walking path to connect two schools, the town government center and firehouse green. The trail would likely be open to walkers and cyclists.

The goal is to create an off-road path that links Samuel Staples Elementary School, the Town Hall/library area, Easton Village Store/Silverman’s Farm, and Helen Keller Middle School as well as other sites along the way. It’s likely to be a triangular-shaped loop, running along Morehouse, Center and Banks roads, with some uncertainty how to handle the spur to Keller near heavily trafficked Sport Hill Road.

In this location, the trail could be located far from the road, running through Veterans Park near the Easton Community Center, and having to cross Old Oak Road and go behind the Easton Village Store. Some easements would have to be secured, and there are concerns about walking across Old Oak Road. “Crossing that road can be challenging,” said Maquat, noting that vehicles are moving fast and the terrain is hilly and curvy.

An alternative could be to have a well-marked crossing on Sport Hill Road near Keller, with the path then going on the western side of Sport Hill to the firehouse.

Hayes said Easton is fortunate that wide rights-of-way exist on the pertinent roads, providing enough room to create a pathway off the paved street. He is looking at such factors as topography, watercourses, existing curb cuts (driveways), and public safety to determine the best possible routes.

P&Z alternate Ross Ogden is working with Hayes to finalize a High Priority Trails map, which should become part of the town’s new Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). Also being studied are possible new hiking trails and ways to connect hiking trails in more rural parts of Easton. The POCD is updated every 10 years and should be completed in early 2017.

New Silver Hill lot

The P&Z approved creating a new lot at 275 and 285 Silver Hill Road. Developer John Kimball made the request to divide the 6.9 acres into parcels of 3.8 and 3.1 acres, with a new house to be constructed on the smaller lot.

A cottage on the larger lot, where there’s also an existing house, can no longer be used as a residence. This will be marked in the land records, and the cottage’s kitchen will have to be eliminated. Kimball plans to turn the cottage into a garden shed.

The P&Z also approved eliminating 22 feet of a stone wall to create a driveway entrance for the new lot. The new stone wall openings must be consistent with the existing stone wall. Silver Hill Road is an officially designated scenic road, and the commission found that the new opening would have “no adverse impact” on the area.

A payment to the town in lieu of an open space donation will be required, based on an appraisal to determine 10% of the value of the new lot as raw, undeveloped land.