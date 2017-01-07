EDITORIAL: What goes around comes around

The Easton Connects with Kindness Committee presented its Boomerang Awards to deserving community leaders on World Kindness Day in November.

The awards were given to recognize their contributions to making Easton a better place to live, work and play, with the belief that what goes around comes around.

Each award winner was invited to contribute resolutions for 2017 from his or her perspective as an Easton community member.

Here are what some of them resolve to do next year to promote kindness in their respective roles.

Kimberly Fox Santora

In my role as Samuel Staples Elementary School principal, I resolve to provide my students and staff with a learning environment that is warm, friendly and caring. I would like all who travel through our school to be inspired, noticing that everyone here believes that relationships matter. I want to encourage people to comment on the sense of caring in our school.

I strive that all people with whom we share this wonderful place of learning will value each other and see worth in communicating respectfully in all social interactions. Finally, I commit to acknowledging with pride the students and staff who display social-emotional behavior that is not only commendable, but essential to healthy, thoughtful relationships. Each one of them will be thanked for their laudable contributions of time, talent and kindnesses that they bring to Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Gary Simone

Having grown up in the 1960s and 1970s era, this old hippie many a time would chant, “Let’s give peace a chance.”

Now entering the fourth quarter of life, that “saying” is more relevant than at any time in the Earth’s history. I therefore resolve to bring peace and happiness to anyone I possibly can, no matter how small.

As someone once said, “No good deed, no matter how small, ever goes unnoticed.” Or as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

Together I believe all is possible. I resolve to make a difference in 2017. I could write a ton more, LOL. What I saw in Orlando has had an everlasting effect on me and makes me even more determined to do the best I can to make a difference, no matter how small, every day.”

Mark Roman

This message comes from Mark, Rita and Nicholas Roman:

The world continues to shrink and move so fast in this day of cell phones, instant communication and gratification.

We all strive to hang on to our small town values. It’s easier to do in the town of Easton when you are surrounded by your friends, neighbors and family, but in the outside world, it’s a different story altogether.

Every year we break it all down to one simple resolution: You treat everyone as how you wanted to be treated. You treat people with respect, consideration and as equals, no matter people’s gender, nationality, religion, or the color of their skin.

It doesn’t matter if you call it kindness, humanity or karma. This is the same New Year’s resolution that we make every year.