Obituary: Helen Vengren “Jackie” Reck, 80, of Easton

Helen Vengren “Jackie” Reck, 80, of Easton, elementary school teacher in Norwalk Public Schools, nursery school teacher at Easton Congregational Church Nursery School, wife of the late Walter M. Reck, died Jan. 8, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Dracut, Mass. on June 17, 1936, daughter of Raymond and Helen Martin Vengren.

Survived by children, Paul Reck and his wife, Lisa of West Hartford, and Kristen Renzi and her husband, Mark of Newtown, six grandchildren, brother-in-law, Jerome Curreri of Revere, Mass. and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Also predeceased by brother, Ray Vengren and sister, Marion Curreri.

Services: Friday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m., Notre Dame of Easton Church, 655 Morehouse Road, Easton. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-8, Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: The Notre Dame Sanctuary Fund, 655 Morehouse Road, Easton, CT 06612.