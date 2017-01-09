Obituary: Edward J. Kruk, 68, of Easton

Edward J. Kruk, 68, of Easton, had a career in new business development in the financial service industry and leasing business, husband of Rita (Burrock) Kruk, died Dec. 31, at Masonicare in Newtown, after a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Born on May 16, 1948, to the late Edward F. Kruk and Stella (Oleksiak) Kruk.

Besides his wife, survivors include two daughters, Allison and Caroline Kruk, brothers, Daniel Kruk and Robert Kruk, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Notre Dame of Easton, 640 Morehouse Road, Easton.

Memorial contributions: Smilow Cancer Hospital.