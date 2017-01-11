EDITORIAL: Easton first selectman’s seat: Part-time or full-time?

Easton has had — and continues to have — a part-time first selectman even though its days of being a sleepy little farm town with little going on have long since passed.

The current occupant, Adam Dunsby, is serving his second term. He is paid an annual salary of $62,016 for the 2016-17 fiscal year and is expected to work an unspecified number of part-time hours.

Dunsby worked 40 to 50 hours a week during his first term and sought to increase the hours. The proposal did not advance, and he has said he will not raise the issue again. Both he and the residents of Easton accept that it is part-time, he said. He has since cut back on the number of hours he works but still puts in what is needed to get the job done.

The first selectman position does not have the use of a town car and has not been entitled to health insurance since the November 2013 election. Prior to Dunsby taking the position, the first selectmen received standard employee benefits, including health insurance.

In 2012, the hourly requirement for an employee to receive standard benefits was increased to 35 hours a week. Tom Herrmann, Dunsby’s predecessor, received health insurance but it was cut for his successor to hold down taxes. There was a grandfathering clause, which is why the change took place when the office changed hands.

When Dunsby initially expressed interest in the office, he said, he was told that the first selectman received health insurance, which was true at the time. However, he received the information that future first selectmen would not receive benefits prior to the election.

Dunsby, who has a wife and four children, sought restitution of health benefits after he took office. The request was subsequently rejected, and Dunsby did not pursue it after that. Dunsby uses the plan town employees use, but he pays 100% of costs. Since he is now in the state legislature, he said he would likely switch to the state plan.

Over the second half of 2016 the Board of Selectmen worked to update the Employee Handbook. Part-time employees in a union, by contract, have an option to either take vacation or participate in the town’s defined contribution retirement plan. The board decided to provide this benefit to Easton employees who are not in a union.

In addition to the first selectman, the municipal agent for the aging and some library employees fall into this category. The board acknowledged this and had several public discussions on how to handle it. Ultimately it decided that the provision would apply to elected officials after the November 2017 election.

The employee handbook is on the town website: http://www.eastonct.gov/sites/eastonct/files/file/file/emp_handbook_final_2016_10.20.16.pdf

Connecticut has other part-time first selectmen, but they are in quiet, rural areas outside of Fairfield County. Even tiny Sherman on the county’s northern border, with a population of 3,636, has a full-time first selectman.

Easton, by comparison, which borders Bridgeport in the heart of Fairfield County, has a population of 7,593 and a part-time first selectman. The other two selectmen receive annual wages of $3,372 each and no benefits.

Dunsby was elected 135th state House District representative, also a part-time position, in November and represents Weston and Redding in addition to Easton.

In Weston, the first selectman’s position is part-time, but Weston has a full-time town administrator who handles personnel, union contract negotiations and budgets, and oversees progress on town projects.

All Weston employees who work over 20 hours, including the first selectman, receive medical and pension benefits. The first selectman does not have the use of a town car.

The first selectman of Redding works full-time and is eligible to participate in the town’s defined contribution plan, has the use of a town car and is eligible for medical benefits. All Redding employees contribute a percentage of the premium toward their medical benefits.

Whether the Easton first selectman position should remain part-time should be addressed now, before the next political season begins. The decision should be made based on the position, not the person who currently occupies the seat.

That said, Dunsby, an accomplished administrator with a successful business background, has contributed an enormous amount of his personal time, above and beyond the job requirements, and money, to pay for health insurance, in order to help make Town Hall run well. And it does. Residents might disagree with Dunsby politically, as is their right in a democracy. However, they cannot dispute the fact that he has given a whole lot to the town.

This adds credence to the fact that Easton should consider making the position full-time, or hiring an administrator, to be competitive with the rest of Fairfield County. The bottom line is for residents and officials to decide if it is fair and just to expect so much of the man or woman who leads the town, what model best serves the kind of town they want to live in and call home.