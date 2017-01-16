Selectmen present Easton Safety Award to new committee chairman

The Board of Selectmen presented the 2016 Easton Safety Award to Martin Ohradan, the new chairman of the Health and Safety Committee. Ohradan replaced Bernadette Baldino, former Easton Public Library director, who retired last year.

A professional firefighter with the Easton Fire Department, Ohradan also works part-time at the Easton Public Works Department.

He has worked with several town departments, including the Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service, proactively, to improve the safety of town buildings and participated in the safety walk-throughs in town, First Selectman Adam Dunsby said.

“Ohradan has been with Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) people and taken note of their comments so he can help departments rectify any issues they might have,” Dunsby said.

CIRMA provides coverage to 396 municipal, school, and local public agency members.

It operates two risk pools, the Workers’ Compensation and the Liability-Auto-Property pool. It also provides heart and hypertension claims services and claims administration and risk management services to self-insured municipalities.