Zoners to decide if new Saddle Ridge plan needs conservation OK

Whether the Saddle Ridge developer needs to seek inland wetlands approval for its newest proposal was debated during the most recent zoning hearing on the affordable housing plan.

Dori Wollen, chairman of the Easton Conservation Commission that serves as the town’s inland wetlands agency, insisted a wetlands application should have to be submitted for the new 66-unit, 48-lot development proposal so Conservation can offer input on “erosion, sedimentation and storm water runoff as they relate to pollution.”

“The fact alone that additional erosion control measures have been recommended by [town engineering consultant] LandTech tells you that the current plans are not the same as the ones approved in 2014,” Wollen said at the Jan. 3 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on the project.

Wollen also said that only the newest proposal includes duplex units, that a 2014 wetlands approval permit for a previous Saddle Ridge version has never been issued because of pending litigation, and that Conservation Commission members need to walk the project site again to judge the new plan’s potential wetlands impact.

A previous Saddle Ridge proposal received wetlands approval by Conservation in 2014, although the developer has filed a legal appeal challenging some of the conditions put on that approval.

The developer’s representatives have argued the new Saddle Ridge plan is essentially the same as the 2014 plan from a wetlands perspective, and would have no new impact on wetlands, watercourses or nearby land known as the uplands review area.

After Wollen’s comments, P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat directly asked Saddle Ridge attorney Matthew Ranelli if a new wetlands application needed to be filed.

Ranelli said the new plan has no new activities involving the wetlands, and the 2014 approval should be deemed adequate because the latest plan would have the same or less impact. He pointed out that the new plan has fewer units and fewer overall bedrooms than the one in 2014.

Attorney Ira Bloom, who represents the town, said based on prior court decisions the P&Z must decide if the previous wetlands approval is sufficient by determining whether the new and 2014 Saddle Ridge plans “differed so greatly” or “differ to such a degree” to make that necessary.

The Jan. 3 meeting at Helen Keller Middle School was the fourth night for the P&Z’s public hearing on the Saddle Ridge zoning application. Six members of the public spoke against the project during the meeting.

Some other issues raised by experts, town officials and the public at the meeting were the future impervious coverage of the development, particulars of the storm water management plan, erosion control measures during the construction phase, if the site has adequate underground water for the new residences, and if the designated affordable units would truly be affordable.

Impervious coverage

The Saddle Ridge developer is willing to accept a condition that would restrict any post-development work at the site to an overall impervious coverage of 10% or less. “We’re accepting of that,” Ranelli told the P&Z.

Ranelli said the developer’s position should “give this commission comfort.”

LandTech, the town consultant, has suggested creating a mechanism so when homeowners moved into the proposed single-family homes and duplexes, any future upgrades they might pursue would not push the impervious coverage on the overall site over the 10% threshold.

Upgrades could include house additions, decks, patios, swimming pools, tennis courts, outbuildings, and driveway changes that aren’t part of the original development plan.

Impervious coverage refers to those areas where rainfall cannot directly infiltrate into the ground due to pavement, buildings and other development-related activity.

The state recommends that development on public water supply watershed land not create impervious coverage over 10% as a way to protect water quality. Previously, the state had recommended that such development be limited to one house per two acres, a criterion some Saddle Ridge opponents still want followed to ensure that reservoirs can’t be negatively affected by nearby development.

The entire Saddle Ridge property is watershed land, draining into the Easton Lake or Hemlock reservoirs.

While the impervious coverage on each developed individual lot at Saddle Ridge would be about 13% based on the submitted plans, according to Ranelli, 42 acres of the 110 acres in the development’s “project area” would remain undeveloped as homeowner association-controlled open space. That means the site’s overall impervious coverage would be under 10%, he said.

The developer’s engineer, Ted Hart, said the new plan has less impervious coverage due to changes such as the use of driveway pavers in some locations. Hart also said LandTech found that the new and 2014 Saddle Ridge plans are “essentially the same” when it comes to drainage, storm water management, the road network, and related factors.

Resident Jeff Becker said the town might face financial liabilities once Saddle Ridge homeowners realize they can’t expand their residences or add certain amenities due to impervious coverage restrictions.

A letter by First Selectman Adam Dunsby to the P&Z was read into the record, pointing out that the local Council of Governments (the COG is a regional planning entity of six municipalities) supports a one-house-per-two-acres policy for watershed land.

According to Dunsby, the COG’s regional plan states, “To ensure that rural areas are not overdeveloped and critical watershed land is not contaminated, the plan supports rural communities using regulations that prevent residential development greater than one dwelling unit per two acres of buildable area.”

The proposal

The applicant, Saddle Ridge Developers LLC, is seeking zoning approval to build a 66-unit development of both single-family homes and duplexes on 124.7 acres that border four roads — Sport Hill, Westport (Route 136), Cedar Hill, and Silver Hill. The development would be named Easton Crossing.

All 48 residential buildings would be on lots of at least one acre and be served by individual wells and septic systems. About one-third of the overall site would remain undeveloped, and 14 acres would continue to be a separate horse farm. Access to the site would be from a new road connecting to Sport Hill and Cedar Hill roads.

Twenty of the residences — nine houses and 11 duplex units — would be classified as affordable housing under state law 8-30g, which places an extra burden on municipalities when turning down such applications. By law, the P&Z in its decision must balance the town’s need for affordable housing with the public’s health and safety, including protection of the watershed for reservoirs holding the public drinking water supply.

The developer wants to rezone the parcel from three-acre, single family-home zoning to a newly created Planned Accessory Affordable Apartment Community zone.

The P&Z turned down a previous Saddle Ridge application that included an affordable housing component in 2014, and that decision later was upheld in court. In 2009, the P&Z approved a 21-lot subdivision of single-family homes on the same property.

Other comments

Much of the Jan. 3 meeting focused on engineering and environmental issues, with Hart responding to concerns raised by LandTech, Town Engineer Edward Nagy, and outside experts hired by residents opposed to the project.

Hart said the plan for 21 single-family homes approved in 2009 for the same property could have led to more impact on the watershed due to having no restrictions on land clearing, home additions, outbuildings, and amenities such as tennis courts.

P&Z alternate Raymond Martin asked what would happen with the 14-acre horse farm that would become a separate lot. He questioned the “sustainability” of a horse farm without horse trails, with uncertainty about whether the parcel could be developed in the future. The horse trails are located where the new Saddle Ridge development would take place.

Land-Use Director John Hayes asked why the plan would make the 14-acre parcel part of the new affordable housing zoning district. In response, Ranelli said the developer likely wouldn’t object to removing the 14 acres from the new district.