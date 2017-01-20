P&Z concludes fifth and final Saddle Ridge hearing

The Planning and Zoning Commission will begin its deliberations on the newest Saddle Ridge housing proposal, with the application’s public hearing portion now being closed.

The fifth and final hearing night, on Jan. 11, included comments by the developer’s representatives and the town’s engineering consultant, questions to the developer by P&Z members and staff, additional remarks by the public, and P&Z attorney Ira Bloom’s guidance to the commission.

Bloom said that for the P&Z to reject an application under state affordable housing law 8-30g, the threat to “a substantial public interest” such as the public water supply watershed “has to clearly outweigh” the need for affordable housing.

While Easton prevailed in the last court challenge involving Saddle Ridge, Bloom said, few zoning decisions to deny affordable housing proposals under 8-30g are upheld in court “because the burdens are so high” on local land-use boards.

P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said the commission could approve the application “with a large number of conditions” or vote to reject it, leading to a likely appeal and the possibility a judge would eventually approve the plan as originally proposed and without conditions.

“I could see a few scenarios play out,” Maquat said.

Opponents of the project — which includes 20 affordable units — have raised concerns about the project’s density, its impact on the reservoir system watershed, and the need to amend local zoning regulations.

They have questioned if units would truly be affordable, if enough underground water is available for wells, and if a new inland wetlands application is needed.

On Jan. 11, residents commented about how the development’s septic system effluent might hurt nearby wells, alleged weak enforcement of a zoning problem in town, and said the project would set a bad precedent for Easton zoning in the future.

Approval could be “a devastating and everlasting blow to the surrounding community,” said resident Howland Blackson, who lives near the Saddle Ridge site.

Developer’s argument

Developer attorney Matthew Ranelli insisted the 66-unit, 48-lot plan was “not high-density development” because it wouldn’t exceed the 283-bedroom limit for the overall 110-acre project site and had fewer bedrooms than the 2014 plan.

Ranelli said the proposal would protect water quality through extensive storm water and turf management plans, pump-out septic systems, and limiting overall impervious coverage to below the 10% state recommendation for public water supply watershed land.

He said the application is consistent with the town’s master plan, the land has “more than adequate” water quantity for wells, and the development’s market-rate and affordable units would be identical.

The new plan would have less impact than the 21-lot single-family home subdivision approved for the same property by the P&Z in 2009, Ranelli said.

He said the P&Z’s goals, based on the town’s master plan, to protect the watershed and encourage affordable housing “are not mutually exclusive.” Easton needs — and would benefit from — more affordable housing, according to Ranelli.

The proposal has been thoroughly reviewed, “probably more than any other site in Easton,” with the developer making many improvements based on the earlier court decision and advice from town and outside experts, he said. “We’ve said yes to nearly all of them,” Ranelli said.

Other viewpoints

The town’s expert, LandTech engineer Michael Bartos Jr., said the project must be properly built and maintained to protect the environment as claimed by the developer’s application.

He raised concerns about the future maintenance of the drainage system. “The weak link is the homeowners’ association (HOA),” he said, noting that if adequate funds aren’t generated and allocated down the line, “the whole thing breaks down.”

Maquat said he wants a future maintenance mechanism that provides a “comfort level” to the P&Z. “The maintenance is equally as important as the design,” he said, adding that he’s “struggling with the money component” to fund ongoing maintenance.

Ranelli said the HOA would have “a vested interest” in making sure the system is maintained, and the town has the right to inspect and enforce so proper procedures are followed. He said to mandate a reporting requirement would be reasonable.

Bartos also said engineered site plans for each individual lot should be submitted, and suggested making individual lots larger to include open space and drainage system features rather than putting them on common HOA land.

Commission member Robert DeVellis asked about the differences between the 2014 and new proposal, and alternate Ross Ogden questioned how affordable housing aspects such as rent levels would be enforced through proper oversight.

Staff pointed out that a private cul-de-sac in the development would have seven lots, more than the town limit on common driveways, and that duplex units had three parking spaces when the town requires four (two for residents, two for visitors).

In a letter, a state housing official said the market-rate and affordable units in the plan are comparable, meeting state affordable housing requirements.

Wetlands issue

Bartos agreed with the developer’s view that the newest plan is “substantially the same and almost identical” from the wetlands impact perspective to the 2014 plan that received local inland wetlands approval. “I couldn’t find any difference in the regulated activity,” he told the P&Z.

Whether a new wetlands application should be filed for the latest proposal is a point of contention between the developer and opponents. The developer has chosen not to do so, relying on the 2014 wetlands approval for an earlier plan by the town Conservation Commission.

But the Conservation Commission chairman and some residents fighting the plan think a new wetlands application is needed. Bloom said it’s up to the P&Z to decide whether the earlier wetlands approval is sufficient based on how any changes in the newest proposal would affect wetlands.

The P&Z rejected the 2014 proposal, which also included affordable housing units, and that decision later was upheld in state court. The Conservation Commission, acting as the town’s inland wetlands agency, approved the 2014 plan with a number of conditions.

Engineer Ted Hart, representing the developer, said more porous pavers now are being added to driveways to lower the development’s overall impervious coverage to 5.5%, below the 10% threshold.

Hart highlighted the high level of development near the Lake Whitney reservoir in Hamden, which provides drinking water to the greater New Haven region. He said his firm, Milone & MacBroom, recently worked on a 393-unit apartment building that was approved near the lake.

The proposal

The applicant, Saddle Ridge Developers LLC, is seeking zoning approval to build a 66-unit development of both single-family homes and duplexes on 124.7 acres that border four roads — Sport Hill, Westport (Route 136), Cedar Hill, and Silver Hill. The development would be named Easton Crossing.

All 48 residential buildings would be on lots of at least one acre and be served by individual wells and septic systems. About one-third of the overall site would remain undeveloped, and 14 acres would continue to be a separate horse farm. Access to the site would be from a new road connecting to Sport Hill and Cedar Hill roads.

Twenty of the 66 residences — nine houses and 11 duplex units — would be classified as affordable housing under state law 8-30g, which places an extra burden on municipalities when turning down such applications.

The developer wants to rezone the parcel from three-acre, single-family home zoning to a newly created Planned Accessory Affordable Apartment Community zone.

Two town residents, Huntley “Bucky” Stone and Robert Carlson, are associated with the development entity pursuing the project.