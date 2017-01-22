Potential stormy weather could disrupt after-school plans

Dr. Thomas McMorran, superintendent of schools for the Easton, Redding and Region schools, advised the community that a weather condition might develop tomorrow that could be potentially disruptive to afternoon and early evening travel.

EastonCourier.com will post weather updates and any early dismissal or cancellation information if and when a decision ise made, based on weather conditions.

“It is too soon according to our meteorology service to determine whether a rain/sleet/snow condition might emerge that could impact the safety of our travel. At the moment the indications are that a storm could develop to our north.

We cannot, therefore, make any determinations about the possibility of an early dismissal or about the potential cancellation of after-school events at this time.

We are sending you this email so those who might have to make arrangements can have time to think about it.

I urge you all to keep track of news reports related to tomorrow’s weather, and if we have to make changes to our normal routines we will do so as soon as is practical.

For now, I am merely sharing the early notice of concern expressed by our meteorologist.”

