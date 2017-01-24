CT Audubon Society hosts Winter Storytelling and Cocoa

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield will host Winter Storytelling and Cocoa on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1-2 p.m.

Be whisked away while listening to picture book favorites and sipping hot cocoa. Then meet some of the animals the stories are based on.

All ages welcome; must be able to sit and listen to a story.

Suggested donation: $2.

Register in advance by calling 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield for a complete list of our winter programs and special events.