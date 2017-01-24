Easton Courier

CT Audubon Society hosts Winter Storytelling and Cocoa

CTAudubonSocietyLOGOConnecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield will host Winter Storytelling and Cocoa on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1-2 p.m.

Be whisked away while listening to picture book favorites and sipping hot cocoa. Then meet some of the animals the stories are based on.

All ages welcome; must be able to sit and listen to a story.

Suggested donation: $2.

Register in advance by calling 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield for a complete list of our winter programs and special events.

