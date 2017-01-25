Easton school budget proposal gets first showing

The shadow of diminishing state funding hung over the January meeting of the Easton Board of Education as school Superintendent Tom McMorran presented a proposed $16,081,330 budget for 2017-18. It would represent a 2.12%, or $334,450, increase over the current Easton school budget.

“Please just go with the necessities,” resident Gowan Dacey urged the board, citing the state’s precarious financial position, with a $1 billion-plus shortfall projected for the next fiscal year.

State education grants to municipalities have been decreasing, Dacey said, and he expects they will soon disappear.

State funding for town projects is also precarious, he said, referring to PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) and LoCIP (Local Capital Improvement Program) grants.

“That’s going to be a hit to all taxpayers,” he said. “It’s a really dire situation.”

He urged the board to keep its spending down.

“It’s not much fun to get hit by you,” he said.

Easton residents whose homes have been revalued upward will also feel the effects of higher taxes, he said.

Dacey mentioned a few pending projects, such as building a bathroom at the Morehouse fields and a school bus depot, as items that may not be necessary to add to the budget.

He also suggested school officials consider putting employees on the state’s Partnership Plan 2.0 health insurance plan to save money, and he referred to the declining enrollment at Helen Keller Middle School.

“I think you have to look long and hard at the assistant principal’s job,” he said. “I don’t think we need it.”

‘Just right’ staffing

“We have ‘just right’ staffing, adequate resources and no easy reductions,” McMorran told those gathered at the Jan. 17 school board meeting. “We bring you what we can squeeze out of this lemon.”

In order to reduce the proposed budget, there would have to be staff reductions, increased class sizes or a postponement of capital improvements.

“The size of the faculty is determined by the enrollment and our ideas about class size,” he said.

About 80% of the proposed budget is related to human resources, including salaries, insurance, and employee benefits.

“Everything else is just over 20%,” he said.

“The greatest assets of a school system are the people who work in it,” he said, as he strung a clothesline across the front of the media center with clothespins representing school employees.

“It takes a whole bunch of people to run a school system well,” he said, and cutting hundreds of thousands of dollars from the budget can be done only by increasing class sizes and reducing staff.

“The size of our faculty is as small as we can responsibly make it,” he said. “We have the same slim central office staff as we did before the impact of the Internet, data management and the avalanche of (state) mandates.”

There were 12 central office staff members in 2000, and there are 12 full-time employees there today, he said.

McMorran said he’s suggested to the region’s Tri-Board of Education that a secretary be added in the human resources department and a “fair salary” be instituted for the human resources manager.

A new way to look at the budget

This year’s school budget presentation aims to give residents, school board members and finance officials a clearer view of the budget’s makeup and how budget increases relate to educational goals, officials said.

Rather than presenting the budget line item by line item, the plan is clustered into six “cost centers,” from the most expensive to the least costly. They include general instruction (48.02%), which includes most salaries; special education (22%); operations and grounds (17.71%); administration (10.65%); academic programs (1.31%); and athletics and co-curricular activities (.32%).

In the new “evidence-based” budget, officials are trying to connect the financial request to the desired outcome, McMorran said.

For example, during subsequent budget workshops and presentations, he’ll explain the roles of the specialists who provide students with remediation and how athletic and co-curricular activities translate into better academic achievement.

Costs rise as enrollment drops

“Why is the budget going up when the school population is crashing?” Dacey asked prior to McMorran’s presentation.

Projections show that there will be 14 fewer students in Easton schools next year, the superintendent said, bringing the enrollment from 884 to 870 students.

Dr. Peter Prowda, the district’s demographer, projects an enrollment of 2,070 students in the tri-district (Easton, Redding and Joel Barlow) in 2025-26, a reduction of 40%.

A long-range planning committee of the Easton school board is focusing on the potential decline that may result in closing school buildings and moving students.

McMorran said the cost of teachers continues to rise despite a declining enrollment because teachers make more money as their educational level and experience go up.

In addition, teachers receive a contractual pay raise of at least 2% a year, he said.

“The cost of a faculty member will cost you more every year,” McMorran said. “The cost of faculty will go up even if you cut staff.”

In 1986, under the Educational Enhancement Act, the Connecticut General Assembly mandated a minimum $20,000 salary for a beginning teacher. Today the starting salary is in “the high $40,000s,” he said.

McMorran said the district has been reducing staff in Easton ever since the schools saw their highest enrollment of 1,057 students in 2011-12. Reductions have occurred in some elementary sections and support staff at Samuel Staples School and in physical education staff at Helen Keller Middle School.

The highest enrollment at Keller was in 2010-11, with 396 students, McMorran said, and that number is projected to drop to 320 students in 2017-18. According to researchers Allan Odden and Lawrence Picus, when enrollment at a middle school is at 315 students, an assistant principal is necessary, McMorran said.

When enrollment goes below that level, a full-time assistant principal isn’t needed.

The current enrollment at Keller is 318, and it’s projected to increase over the next few years to 331 and then drop to 294 students in 2020-21.

At some point over the next few years, declining enrollment would warrant reducing the assistant principal position from full-time to part-time, he said.

McMorran said the central office has already eliminated requests for the proposed budget, and there are projects such as repainting the lines in the Staples parking lot, repainting the ceilings in Keller hallways, and replacing deteriorating Smart Boards that have been put off from year to year.

In another area, he said his office has decided to wait and see how other school systems benefit from joining the state’s Partnership Plan 2.0 before considering switching from Easton’s self-insured program.

At this point, “it’s less expensive for the town to remain self-insured,” he said.

Maintaining what’s necessary

Jeff Parker, Easton’s school board chairman, has his own predictions for the future of state funding to education.

“Easton has been cut a few times,” Parker said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if next they take all of it.”

State education grants go directly to the town, and without the funding, the town “is under more pressure,” he said. “They have to try to do the same with less.”

“We’ll do everything we can to cut out of the budget things that are not a necessity for us to maintain a top-flight educational opportunity for our children.”

At the school board meeting, Parker questioned whether the school system keeps paraprofessionals on staff once the students they are helping leave the school.

“We can’t afford to keep people if the reason they were hired disappears,” he said.

He’s enthusiastic about the new budget presentation format.

“I think it was the best presentation I’ve seen in my six years on the board,” he said. “I’m appreciative of the change in the way we’re looking at budgets, trying to peel back and see what line items really mean.”

Easton school board members will study the proposed budget document and submit questions to Parker, who will forward them to McMorran.

It’s expected that members will ask those questions at the Monday, Jan. 30, budget workshop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Keller media center.