Easton Courier

Sen. Hwang, 12-member coalition vow to fight CT casino expansion

By HAN Network on January 25, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People, Regional, Town Government · 0 Comments

Sen. Tony Hwang on Jan. 24 joined with a newly formed, non-partisan, 12-group alliance to oppose the legalization of off-reservation commercial casino gambling in Connecticut.

The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut (NoMoreCasinosInCT.org) held a press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to announce the group’s intention to educate the public about the economic and social costs of more legalized gambling and to oppose efforts to open a commercial casino in the Hartford area.

The 12-member coalition listed 12 reasons why they oppose casino expansion in Connecticut:

  1. According to a leading national economist, the long-term economic and social costs of introducing a casino into a new area heavily outweigh the benefits.
  2. State-sponsored casino gambling represents a regressive tac on low-income residents.
  3. With the northeast facing a growing casino glut, it is highly questionable whether a new casino could meet revenue and employment goals.
  4. A new casino would not stimulate economic growth and would actually take jobs and revenue from the state’s existing casinos, local restaurants and entertainment industry.
  5. Casinos spread gambling addiction, which leads to debt, bankruptcies, broken families, and crime.
  6. The casino industry’s business model preys upon society’s most vulnerable people.
  7. Casinos weaken local communities by draining their wealth, lowering property values and reducing civic participation.
  8. A Hartford area convenience casino would encourage more people to gamble and encourage current gamblers to gamble more frequently.
  9. If Connecticut’s casino tribes open a Hartford area casino, they can be expected to revive their original proposal to open two casinos in Fairfield County.
  10. A Hartford area casino would open the door to neighborhood slot parlors, Internet gambling and sports betting.
  11. Casino expansion could trigger a provision in the current state-tribal compact under which the tribes would no longer have to pay the state 25% of their slot machine revenue.
  12. Casino expansion has become an economic dead end for nearby New Jersey.

Coalition members include:

  • Connecticut Catholic Conference
  • Connecticut Conference of the United Church of Christ
  • Episcopal Church in Connecticut
  • Connecticut League of Women Voters
  • Family Institute of Connecticut
  • New England Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America
  • Connecticut Association for Human Services
  • Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport
  • Advocacy Unlimited, Inc.
  • Farmington Valley American Muslim Center
  • Resident Bishop New England Conference of the United Methodist Church
  • American Baptist Churches of Connecticut

Sen. Hwang represents Fairfield, Newtown, Westport, Weston and Easton. He can be reached at 800-842-1421 and at [email protected] To sign up for his State Capitol e-alerts, visit SenatorHwang.com.

Members of The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut gathered for a Jan. 24 press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. Michele Mudrick of the Connecticut Conference of the United Church of Christ, Sen. Tony Hwang, Dwight Dean of Windsor Locks Congregational Church, Rev. Jan Gregory-Charpentier of the First Congregational Church of Westbrook, Peter Wolfgang of the Family Institute of Connecticut, Former Congressman Robert Steele (at podium), Sami Abdul Aziz of the Islamic consulting firm Common Ground Service, The Very Rev. Miguelina Howell of Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford.

Members of The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut gathered for a Jan. 24 press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. Michele Mudrick of the Connecticut Conference of the United Church of Christ, Sen. Tony Hwang, Dwight Dean of Windsor Locks Congregational Church, Rev. Jan Gregory-Charpentier of the First Congregational Church of Westbrook, Peter Wolfgang of the Family Institute of Connecticut, Former Congressman Robert Steele (at podium), Sami Abdul Aziz of the Islamic consulting firm Common Ground Service, The Very Rev. Miguelina Howell of Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford.

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Connecticut is 10th most affected state by ACA repeal Next Post DEEP bear researcher will speak at New Pond Farm tomorrow
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress