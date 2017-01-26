One potato, two potatoes: Westport Farmers’ Market holds potato cooking competition

The Westport Farmers’ Market will hold a potato cook-off Saturday, Jan. 28, at Gilbertie’s Herbs and Garden Center, 7 Sylvan Lane, Westport. Vendors and market attendees will whip up their favorite dishes using potatoes and other items purchased from the market.

Join your favorite vendors — including Simply Delicious, Sport Hill Farm and Huckleberries Artisan Pastries — for the tasting competition, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Chefs Brian Lewis of The Cottage, and Ryan Fibiger, owner of Fleisher’s Craft Butchery, will judge the entries; the winner will receive a $100 gift card to Fleischer’s.

Winners will be announced by 11:15.

Attendees will take home ideas for ways to use everyone’s favorite winter food.

The mission of the Westport Farmers’ Market is to create and maintain a regional hub where real farmers connect with consumers over real food. In facilitating these interactions, the Westport Farmers’ Market strives to help food producers and food consumers forge lasting relationships that celebrate education, sustainability, healthy living, and just plain delicious food!

For more information, visit westportfarmersmarket.com or email [email protected]