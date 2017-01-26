The Joel Barlow High boys swim team would set the tone early in its meet against Jonathan Law.

The Falcons scored early and often last Thursday, Jan. 19. With plenty of speed and depth from the beginning, they never trailed in an 84-69 win at Western Connecticut State University.

Barlow wasted no time in the 200-yard medley relay at the start of the meet, as two teams scored. Alex Goncalves, Andrew Yu, Connor Frederickson and Bryan Coppinger had the winning time of 2:00. Third went to James Gombos, Josh Perez, Trevor Feltman and Jack Heller in 2:21.

Two of the top three places went to the Falcons in the 200 free, including first with Max Nonnenmacher in 1:58.06. Phil Gombos was right behind him in 1:59.84 and Matt Mangieri was fourth in 2:23.4.

Yu won the 200 individual medley in 2:15.81 and Jake Bernard was second in 2:28.15. Law had the fastest time in the 50 free, but the Falcons still kept the spread at 20 points (40-20) by taking three of the top five spots. Coppinger was second in 26.77 and Frederickson was third with a 27.27. Fifth went to Feltman in 29.16.

Since neither side had any divers, the meet continued with the 100 butterfly, which Feltman won in 1:16.91. The Falcons took second through fourth in the 100 free with Coppinger (58.97), Bernard (59.64) and Goncalves (1:0025) finishing in order.

Opting to swim the 500 free unofficially, the Falcons received no points. They got back to scoring in the 200 free relay with a one-two finish.

The 100 backstroke featured Gombos taking second in 1:17.5. Dominating the 100 breaststroke, the Falcons swept the top three places, courtesy of Frederickson (1:18.06), James Gombos (1:25.07) and Perez (1:29.57).

Having clinched victory in the meet, Barlow swam the 400 free relay unofficially.

Things started well enough for the Falcons when they took on Bethel two days earlier. But with no divers, they gave up some easy points and never recovered in a 96-83 loss.

They did manage a number of first places, however, including one in the 200 MR. Nonnenmacher, Phil Gombos, Yu and Coppinger posted 1:52.40.

Nonnenmacher also won the 200 IM in 2:19.59 and Phil Gombos did likewise in the 50 free in 24.00.

Barlow fell behind after the diving event but still managed a few more first places, including in the 100 backstroke with Phil Gombos in 1:02.19. Perez was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.97.

The Wildcats swam the 400 free relay unofficially, giving the Falcons first with Nonnenmacher, Phil Gombos, Feltman and Yu finishing in 4:08.00.

Now 2-3, Barlow is at Masuk on Tuesday at 4 p.m.