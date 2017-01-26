The Joel Barlow High boys indoor track and field team qualified two additional athletes to compete in the South-West Conference finals on Feb. 4 at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

Most of the team competed at the New Balance Games at the Armory in New York City over the weekend. Top athletes compete from all over the northeastern United States over a two-day event.

Senior Max Triano has now qualified in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10 minutes, 49 seconds. Triano ran a blistering last 200-meter lap to get just under the qualifying standard of 10:50. Ben Wunder also qualified in the shot put with 36’ 6”, narrowly beating the 36’ qualifying standard.

On the girls side, Julia Marci qualified for the 55-meter dash with a time 7.9 seconds.

Several athletes who previously qualified also placed in their respective events. Senior Milan Spisek came in third in the pole vault, clearing 14’ 6”. Mike Bortolot competed in the 1,600 meters and finished 10th with a time of 4:28. Lastly, Ben Ruffing took seventh in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:35. Max Triano competed in the 3,200 and finished 51st.

While Barlow has qualified only five athletes in 12 events, the team could compete for the SWC championship. Several of Barlow’s athletes are ranked within the top three of their individual events and could accumulate points in several areas.