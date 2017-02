The the Easton Arts Council has announced the winners of the 2016 juried photography exhibition.

Meghan Ogrinz of Easton won for the 18 and under division. Tom Rudne of Ansonia won for the adult category.

They recently met with First Selectman Adam Dunsby, Easton Arts Council President Joanne Kant and Cleo Sonneborn, photo contest chairman, at Town Hall.

Rudne’s and Ogrinz’s photographs will join past years’ winning photographs on permanent display in the Easton Town Hall.