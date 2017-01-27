Easton real estate and property taxes due

Due to an advertising error, the following legal notice did not run in the Thursday, Jan. 26 edition of The Easton Courier.

Legal Notice

In accordance with Conn. General Statutes 12-145, owners of taxable property in the Town of Easton are hereby notified that taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2015 are DUE AND PAYABLE on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in the following categories:

SECOND INSTALLMENT PAYMENTS OF REAL ESTATE AND PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX BILLS which were issued in July 2016 at the rate of 30.81 mills.

SUPPLEMENTAL MOTOR VEHICLE TAX BILLS for motor vehicles acquired between October 2, 2015 and July 31, 2016. Supplemental motor vehicle tax bills are due in a single installment and are issued at the rate of 30.81 mills.

Taxpayers have until Wednesday, February 1, 2017 in which to pay without interest penalties. PAYMENTS RECEIVED AFTER WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2017, INCLUDING PAYMENTS POSTMARKED AFTER FEBRUARY 1, 2017 WILL BE CONSIDERED PAST DUE. Past due taxes are subject to interest penalties at the rate of 1 1/2 % per month, 18% per year, from the due date of the tax until paid, in accordance with Conn. Gen. Stats. 12-130, 12-146. The minimum interest charge is $2.00 on each tax bill.

Second installment real estate and personal property tax bills will not be sent. Taxpayers are to make their second payment, either by mail or in person, with the same bill they were issue in July.

Supplemental motor vehicle tax bills have been sent by mail.

When paying by mail, a SELF- ADDRESSED, STAMPED ENVELOPE MUST ACCOMPANY YOUR PAYMENT FOR RETURNED RECEIPT. Mailing address: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 96, Easton, CT 06612

The Tax Collector’s office hours are Monday thru Friday, 8:30am to 1:00pm and 2:00pm to 4:30pm.

NOTE: Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve your liability to pay taxes or any interest and/or penalties.

Krista Kot

Tax Collector, Easton