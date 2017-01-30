ACLU cites agencies that discourage police misconduct complaints

Dozens of Connecticut police agencies make it unnecessarily difficult for citizens to report police misconduct, according to a report released by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Easton Police Department is not among the offending agencies.

The report was released as a follow-up investigation to Connecticut General Statute 7-294bb, “An Act Concerning Complaints that Allege Misconduct by Law Enforcement Agency Personnel.” That law, designed to streamline the police complaint process, passed both houses of the legislature in 2014 without a single opposing vote.

The report cites numerous obstacles to lodging police misconduct complaints, including information being difficult to obtain, officers disseminating false or misleading information or not being reachable at all.

“Community members who wish to alert their police departments to misconduct should find open doors, not mazes of red tape and intimidation,” said David McGuire, executive director of the ACLU of Connecticut, who supervised the study. “Unfortunately, many people seeking to file police complaints in Connecticut will be unable to find information from their local departments. Others will encounter misinformation or intimidation. These violations of state law and policy are unacceptable and disappointing. Transparent, accessible police complaint procedures build public trust, which improves public safety. Police departments that stonewall concerned community members are missing out on an important chance to better serve themselves and our state.”

To compile the report, ACLU volunteers visited the websites of 102 police departments and municipalities to determine if a police complaint policy and complaint form were available online, as required by law.

Then, ACLU volunteers called the non-emergency number for 60 departments, including the 40 where information was lacking online and 20 university, transit, and state police departments. Callers followed a script and identified themselves as researchers before asking for assistance in learning how to file a police misconduct complaint. Complete script of research calls is available here.

Among the specific practices that the ACLU said were barriers to filing complaints, 40 of 102 police agencies in the state do not have either a police complaint policy or form, or both, online, a violation of state law.

In addition, although state law requires that complaint policies and forms be available both online and at a municipal building other than the Police Department, 43% of the departments contacted told callers that forms must be picked up at the department, and 42% said police complaint policies were not available to the public.

A number of departments told researchers that complaint forms needed to be notarized to be accepted. That is not true, although state policy allows departments to place complainants under oath and to inform them of the penalty for perjury. According to the U.S. Justice Department, a notarization requirement paired with a threat of possible prosecution, tends to have a chilling effect on the public’s willingness to file police complaints.

One final violation of state policy was regarding requests for copies of the department’s complaint policy. State law requires that the policy be available online and at Town Hall or a municipal building other than the one that houses the Police Department. Numerous departments violated this requirement by telling researchers that complaints needed to be picked up or submitted in person at the department.

Finally, the report noted the length of the phone conversation, how long it took to speak with a person, and the number of times a caller was placed on hold.