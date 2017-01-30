Easton Courier

Connecticut Audubon Society hosts Full Moon Walk

January 30, 2017

Connecticut Audubon Society, Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield, will hold a full moon walk on Friday, Feb. 10, from 7-8:30 p.m.

Led by CT Audubon Society naturalist guide, participants will venture on the moonlit trails of the Larsen Sanctuary for a unique opportunity to see how and where nature comes alive after the sun goes down. Following the walk, attendees will head indoors for hot cocoa and a visit with an owl.

All ages are welcome (no strollers please). Be sure to dress warmly and bring a flashlight. The cost for CAS members is $3/person, family maximum $10; for non-members: $6/person, family maximum $15. Please register in advance at ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield, or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109 for more information.

