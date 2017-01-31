Easton’s grand list drops 4.2%

Easton’s grand list fell 4.2 % in 2016, signaling taxes will likely rise in the 2017-18 fiscal year. That’s because as the tax rate goes down, the mill rate goes up. State funding is shrinking and will not offset the loss in local revenue.

The net grand list as of Oct. 1, 2016, stands at $1,280,632,128, down $56,372,001 from $1,337,004,129 in 2015,

The grand list is made up of real estate, motor vehicle, and personal property assessments.

The decline comes as no surprise, considering that Easton’s 10-year revaluation showed residential property values dropped an average of 3% to 5% since the previous five-year revaluation, in 2011,

“This is in line with what the revaluation company is observing in much of the state,” according to First Selectman Adam Dunsby. “The trend is that bigger houses on bigger lots are losing value more than smaller houses on smaller lots, which are gaining value.”

All told, real estate values declined, and personal property and motor vehicle values rose a bit.

Real estate dropped $57,574,150, from $1,243,777,920 in 2015 to $1,186,203,770 in 2016.

Personal property rose $196,324, from $15,838,244 in 2015 to $16,034,568 in 2016.

Motor vehicle assessments increased $1,005,825, from $77,387,965 in 2015 to $78,393,790 in 2016.

The net grand list is a compilation of all taxable property in town as of Oct. 1, 2016. The new list will be used for taxes for fiscal year 2017-18.

The annual mill (or tax) rate is determined after the fiscal year’s budget is completed and all known revenue sources are projected, with the exception of tax revenue.

The town then determines the value of a mill, which is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value on the grand list. The mill rate is derived by dividing the town’s grand levy (its debt) by the town’s grand list.

Any increase in town spending overall will be reflected as a proportionate increase in taxes. Just how much the grand list will offset taxes won’t be known until the mill rate is set following approval by taxpayers at the budget referendum.

Real estate

There are 2,990 residential and commercial accounts in Easton, of which 2966 are residential and 24 are commercial.

The total is up three from 2,987 last year, the reason being that three new houses were built, Tax Assessor Terri Rainieri said. In 2015 there were 2,963 residential and 24 commercial accounts.

Some houses increased in value, as determined by such factors as home improvements and location. Some went down in value due to location, in particular. Larger houses on three-acre lots tended to stay on the market and lose value more than smaller houses on one-acre lots, which sold more quickly.

Motor vehicles

This year, the Department of Motor Vehicles reported that Eastonites have 7,364 motor vehicle accounts, up 23 from 2015. People bought new vehicles, which accounts for the rise, Rainieri said.

Motor vehicle assessments are based on 70% of average retail value. Pricing guides provided by the National Automobile Dealers Association are used to determine value. The state Office of Policy Management recommends the use of these guides.

Business personal property

Personal property accounts in 2016 rose to 462 from 438 accounts on the 2015 grand list, an increase of 24 accounts.

Personal property includes commercial and industrial furniture, fixtures and machinery. These assessments are generally based on 70% of depreciated acquisition costs.

Top taxpayers

As in prior years, Easton’s 10 top taxpayers are commercial and residential.

The top taxpayer is Aquarion Water Co. of Connecticut, with real estate holdings of $32,992,990 and 80 accounts.

Next on the list is the Connecticut Golf Club, with a real estate assessment of $5,321,200 and six accounts.

They are followed by Adirondack Estates LLC, with a real estate assessment of $2,166,180 and 12 accounts; Asif Malik, a residential property owner, $1,635,190, two accounts; and Gilberties Land Company LLC, $1,634,240, one account.

The remaining five of the top 10 list are all residential property owners, some of whom own multiple houses or lots.

They are Trustee of Michael Chapman, $1,613,010, one account; Amalia and Athanasios Bletsas, $1,546,210, three accounts; Ira Millman, $1,503,800, two accounts; Lisa N. Albertelli, $1,463,150, three accounts; and Rosemary F.Weaver, $1,452,130, two accounts.