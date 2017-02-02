A key absence from its lineup put the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team in a tough spot when it hosted Pomperaug.

The Falcons were missing senior captain and leading scorer Matt McGannon, who is averaging more than 20 points per game. While they compensated for his absence to some extent, they could not catch the visitors in a 72-50 loss on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at home.

The Panthers were off to a hot start, outscoring the Falcons by a 2-1 margin for the first quarter. Strong team play in transition helped the visitors go up 20-10 after one frame.

Barlow looked to catch up in the second quarter but was again held to 10 points. The frame went much like the first. Barlow scored 10 off two three-pointers and two field goals, while Pomperaug scored 16, with nine of those coming from three-pointers.

It was looking hard for the Falcons to mount a comeback, down by 16 (36-20) heading into the break.

Coming out after halftime, the Falcons made a good run, eventually coming within nine points of Pomperaug due in part to sophomore center Kevin Richitelli. The Falcons’ effort was further supplemented by three three-pointers in the third quarter alone.

Although Pomperaug led 48-39 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Barlow was looking hot. But after the brief intermission between the two frames, Pomperaug’s coach seemed to get the players back on track.

Playing mainly in transition, the Pomperaug offense easily gained layup after layup, leading the team to score a game-high 24 points in the final eight minutes.

Richetelli and Phil Villhauer combined to lead Barlow, each with 12 points. Tom Rossini was right behind them with 11, including three three-pointers. Dan Mangieri had six, coming on two three-pointers.

Owen Corazzelli scored four and Wes Blackwell sank three (one three-pointer). Ryan McNamara and Tom Richetelli each sank a free throw.

The Falcons visit Weston on Friday and are at Notre Dame on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.