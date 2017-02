The Redding Easton Wrestling Club competed in the Western Connecticut Wrestling Championship Elementary League Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28. Five wrestlers earned medals. The team will next compete at the state qualifier on Feb. 19 at the Danbury Police Athletic League. From left are coach Phil DiMascolo, Zachary Jhilia (second place), Scott Romano (third place), Henry Morris (fourth place) and coach Mike Matsuoka. Missing are Aiden Dance and Styder Hansen, both with fourth-place finishes.