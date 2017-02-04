LETTER: Trump’s un-American travel ban makes America un-great

To the Editor:

Let’s get one thing straight: locking the doors and turning out the lights has never made America great. When the world needs a hero, America shows up—THAT’S WHAT MAKES AMERICA GREAT. Our president believes that security comes first—above all else—but is overlooking the cost of such a priority and the distinctly American tradition that his sensibilities betray.

When millions of Italians poured into America in the early 20th century, fleeing poverty and hardship, we heard all the same voices we hear today. Hostility, fear, and hatred for Italian culture and religious belief swept the nation. Angry mobs burned Catholic churches and insisted that Italians were treacherous and that Catholicism was incompatible with American democracy. In the face of these perceived dangers, American values prevailed—upholding our commitment to preserving American freedoms for Italians and countless other immigrant groups who fled their homelands in search of a better life. And good thing too, because when America needed her patriots on the battlefields of World War II, hundreds of thousands of Italian Americans showed up—serving with honor and distinction.

Our president’s move to turn his back on the humanitarian crisis in Syria weakens America. The world looks to America for strength and leadership, and cowering in the corner undermines that privilege. It may be true that shutting our doors will provide some temporary measure of safety for the American people, but closing America off will undermine all that we stand for. I do not doubt our president’s sincerest intention to make America great; I simply doubt that he knows what greatness looks like.

Gabriel B. Rossi

Jesse Lee Drive