African drumming coming to the library

Celebrate Black History Month at the Easton Public Library with an African Drumming program on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. The all-ages program will be led by instructor Kwame’ Henry Jones, of Infinite Roots.

Henry, founder and lead instructor of Infinite Roots, is a master drummer in African drum and dance instruction, and has more than 25 years of experience in music. He will be bringing plenty of instruments for everyone to join in and drum, dance, learn, and share.

“This program provides a great opportunity for learning and fun,” said Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director/head of youth services. “It blends history, culture, and music together interactively, and encourages audience participation, creating a more rewarding experience.”

Registration is required. To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at mrassulo@eastonlibrary.org