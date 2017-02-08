LETTER: Shame on our selectmen

To the Editor:

By now most of us have either read or heard about the inappropriate, misogynistic and homophobic letter to the editor that Bill Lane wrote to The Easton Courier a few weeks ago. What many Easton residents may not know is that Lane is an Easton constable, which is an elected town official. I understand that Lane ran with the endorsement of the Easton Republican Party.

In the past week I communicated my outrage about this letter to Adam Dunsby, our first selectman, via email and last Thursday I attended the Board of Selectmen meeting and expressed my concerns to all three selectmen in person.

This is not a freedom of speech issue as Lane certainly has the right to spew whatever hatred he has in his heart. However, this is a leadership moment for our other town officials and most specifically for our selectmen.

For them to be silent when an elected town official writes such hateful rhetoric is not only a reflection on Lane as an individual but also a reflection on our town leaders for not unequivocally denouncing such comments. Shame on them.

Bob Natt