Police: Easton plows need drivers to stay off road

Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw and Captain Richard Doyle are both out checking to make sure Easton roads are safe.

They are asking residents to stay off the roads and said most people have heeded the advice.

“So far six inches have come down quickly,” Shaw said. “Visibility is limited because of the winds. We are asking residents to stay off the roads and let the Public Works Department do their job. Traffic is extremely light, so people are heeding the advice.”

Doyle said the police department has extra staff on duty to keep Easton safe during the fast-moving, high-impact storm.

“The plows are having a hard time keeping up with it,” Doyle said. “They are all out there doing a great job. People should stay in.”