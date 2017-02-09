It would be the final South-West Conference indoor track and field championship for Mike Bortolot, Ben Ruffing and Milan Spisek.

The three Joel Barlow High seniors made it a good one. Together, they accounted for all of their team’s 55 points, leading the Falcons to fourth place in a field of 12 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

It was Barlow’s best finish at the meet in recent seasons.

Weston and Immaculate were tied with 72 points apiece to be named as co-champions. New Milford was a close third with 70.

The Falcons had six top-three finishes. Two came in the 1,000 meters. Ruffing finished in 2:33.98, second only to Weston’s Stephen Tyler by 0.09 second in a field of 27. Bortolot was third in 2:39.03.

“Overall the race went well,” said Ruffing. “I led the first four laps, but on the last lap Stephen started to kick past me and I could not match it. I still ran a personal record and was happy about that.”

Both runners also scored points in the 1,600. Taking the gold medal for the second straight year, Bortolot had a first-place time of 4:36.77, a mere 0.01 second ahead of New Milford’s Herlandt Lino. Ruffing was sixth in 4:46.12.

The latter took fourth in the 3,200. Although he did not score points, Max Triano was 13th in 10:46.91.

Spisek went on to earn three medals in the field events. Defending his title in the pole vault, he also improved his height by a foot and a half, clearing 14’.

Reaching 5’ 10” in the high jump, Spisek won that event as well. Jeremy Saluzzi cleared five feet for 11th.

Barlow had a number of other athletes compete as well. Jake Cavanaugh, Don Roman, Josiah Mars and Jeremy Saluzzi combined to finish 10th in the 4×200-meter relay in 1:47.01.

In the 1,600 sprint medley relay, Cavanaugh, Roman, Saluzzi and Auguste Smith also finished 10th, only in 4:11.29.

Competing in the shot put, Ben Wunder had a toss of 33’ 3” for 13th.

Barlow also had several athletes compete in the girls championship.

Julia Macri, Violet Griffin, Emily Trojanowksi and Gwyneth Mars ran a 2:09.30 for 11th in the 4×200 relay.

Macri also ran in the 55 meters, taking 26th in 9.03. Mars finished 11th in the shot put with 26’ 1”.

Trojanowski, Griffin, Abigail Vogt and Anastasia Fassman took 12th in the 1,600 sprint medley relay in 5:37.46.

The Falcons will now compete at the state Class M finals today (Thursday), also in New Haven.