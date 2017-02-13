Hiring an engineer may be condition for Saddle Ridge

Requiring the Saddle Ridge developer to pay for an outside engineer on behalf of the town to oversee the project as it’s built may be one of the conditions put on a potential approval for the controversial application.

The Planning and Zoning Commission discussed this and other possible conditions — or requirements of the developer — while working to draft a resolution on the large residential project at a Feb. 8 special meeting.

A majority of P&Z members have indicated during deliberations that they likely will vote to approve the 66-unit complex based on numerous improvements made to the project by the developer to protect the watershed and eliminate or greatly minimize other concerns.

In general, the town’s outside engineering expert has concluded the current Saddle Ridge plan, as continually modified during the process, would not have more of an impact on wetlands or the watershed than other housing plans previously approved or partially approved for the site by the P&Z.

P&Z members emphasized they are only contemplating approval because the application was filed under the state’s affordable housing law, statute 8-30g, which places a high burden on land-use boards to reject such projects in towns such as Easton with limited affordable housing units.

P&Z Robert Maquat said if the current Easton Crossing plan was a regular application and not an 8-30g application, “it would not comply [with the town’s zoning regulations] and we would reject it.”

The P&Z worked on the draft at the meeting with guidance from the P&Z’s outside attorney, Ira Bloom, and town Land-Use Director John Hayes. “This is probably a good first draft,” Bloom said of the working document they discussed during the meeting.

Discussion primarily focused on possible conditions to put on an approval, including future stormwater management system maintenance requirements and how they will be funded (perhaps requiring a reserve fund be established), and affordable housing plan specifics (such as when the affordable units will be built and monitoring of possible rents and income rules).

Among the many possible conditions being contemplated, the P&Z is expected to require individual site plans for each lot and to limit impervious coverage to 10% for the overall site and 13% per developed lot (some land will remain as open space).

“The applicant may take issue with some of our conditions,” Maquat said.

Most members appear to agree that rejecting the application leaves open the possibility of a successful court appeal by the developer, and potential that a judge’s decision wouldn’t include some of the strict conditions the commission wants to require for the project.

The P&Z has until mid-March to vote on the Saddle Ridge plan, and will continue finalizing a resolution during deliberations at certain future meetings. Outside input, such as public comments, is no longer allowed because the application’s public hearing has been closed.

The proposal

The applicant, Saddle Ridge Developers LLC, is seeking zoning approval to build a 66-unit development of both single-family homes and duplexes on 124.7 acres that border four roads — Sport Hill, Westport (Route 136), Cedar Hill and Silver Hill. The development would be named Easton Crossing.

All 48 residential buildings would be on lots of at least one acre and be served by individual wells and septic systems. About one third of the overall site would remain undeveloped, and 14 acres would continue to be a separate horse farm. Access to the site would be from a new road connecting to Sport Hill and Cedar Hill roads.

Twenty of the 66 residences — nine houses and 11 duplex units — would be classified as affordable housing under state law 8-30g, which places an extra burden on municipalities when turning down such applications.

The developer wants to rezone the parcel from three-acre, single-family home zoning to a newly-created Planned Accessory Affordable Apartment Community zone.

Six different application plans have been filed for the property within the past decade. Town residents Huntley “Bucky” Stone and Robert Carlson are associated with the development entity pursuing the project.