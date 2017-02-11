With two players registering three-goal hat tricks, the Joel Barlow High hockey team defeated the Eastern Connecticut Eagles 7-4 on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Danbury Arena.

Both teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of the first period, with Kyle Converse accounting for Barlow’s first goal. He added two more in the first four minutes of the next frame as the Falcons went up 3-1.

The Falcons scored another later in the frame courtesy of Vincent Marsili but the visitors added two more of their own to make it a one-goal game going into the fourth period. Marsili also scored early in the last period and also completed his hat trick later in the frame with Converse getting the assist.

Jake Nimmons scored Barlow’s final tally with two minutes left to play to seal the victory.