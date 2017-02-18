Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road; 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Find winter programs on the website at eastonrec.com.

Register early



Most programs have limited enrollments. Besides not getting into the program, nothing cancels programs more than waiting until the last minute to register as classes may have been cancelled due to low enrollment. It is best recommended that you register at least two weeks prior to the start of a program.

February programs

Share the Love fund-raiser — Jennifer Krajnak, consultant for Arbonne, botanically-based skincare, cosmetic, hair and nutrition products, will donate 15% of proceeds to the Zach Standen Stem Cell Therapy Fund. Shop the website at jenniferkrajnak.arbonne.com.. Call or text to place your order, 203-305-3223.

Easton Arts Center

Classes are held at the Easton Parks and Recreation office, 652 Morehouse Road. Transportation from Samuel Staples Elementary School by bus #8. Sign up for winter classes online at eastonrec.com.

Artsana yoga — A creative exploration of breath, movement and stillness for pre-kindergarten, elementary and middle school children. Instructor: Kristen Leavitt. Held on Tuesdays, six-week course begins Feb. 28. Bonus benefit: By helping build concentration and self-esteem, yoga has been known to improve academic outcomes.