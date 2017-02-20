Easton Courier

Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers scholarships

By HAN Network on February 20, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional, Schools · 0 Comments

Members of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association, retired teachers who taught in or reside in any of eight local towns, raise money for scholarships which help graduating public high school seniors further their schooling to become professional educators.

Awards in the amount of $1,000 each are available to 16 deserving seniors, one from each of the public high schools in Greater Bridgeport (Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull), who qualify in the areas of scholarship, citizenship and community service and who have expressed intention to pursue careers in education.

Interested seniors should contact a local high school guidance counselor for an application form. More information is available from GBRTA Scholarship Chairman Marilyn Mitchell at 203-261-4767.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Easton school board OKs slim budget increase Next Post JBHS Second Quarter Honor Roll, 2016-17
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress