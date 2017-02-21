Three Joel Barlow High athletes earned medals in their respective events at the State Open indoor track and field championship on Monday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The Falcons also took seventh overall with 22 points among 52 teams to score.

Defending champ Danbury was the winner with 55.25. Staples and Shelton were tied for second with 28 apiece.

Milan Spisek, who had won the pole vault at the state Class M finals a week earlier, again took the gold medal in the event. Clearing 15 feet, he defeated Class L champ Terence Cook of Simsbury by six inches.

Barlow also earned two bronze medals for third place. Beating his seed time by more than three seconds, Ben Ruffing finished the 1,000 meters in 2:33.67, following Class M champ Josh Bedard of Tolland and runner-up Stephen Tyler of Weston.

Competing in the 1,600. Mike Bortolot also improved his seed time. With a 4:25.78, he followed Class S champ Alexander Korczynski of Windham and Class LL runner-up William Landowne of Staples.

Ruffing and Bortolot will next compete in the New England championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on March 4. Spisek will go to the eastern states competition at The Armory Track and Field Center in New York City.