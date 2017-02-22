Murphy calls for investigation after deaths at Connecticut sober houses

Following a recent string of overdoses that have occurred in Connecticut sober houses, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) joined U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), and Marco Rubio (R-Fl.) have called on the U.S. Government Accountability Office to investigate federal and state oversight of sober living homes, and determine whether additional oversight is necessary.

In a letter to Comptroller General of the United States Gene Dodaro, Murphy outlined the gravity of the opioid epidemic in Connecticut and emphasized that a GAO review of sober homes would be helpful in understanding the role they play in helping Americans recover from substance use disorders.

“Connecticut is in the midst of an opioid epidemic. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner projected that almost 900 residents in my state would die from an overdose in 2016. This is more than double what it was just four years ago,” wrote Murphy. “Unfortunately, there have been several recent overdoses that have occurred in Connecticut sober houses. These deaths have raised questions about these facilities and the GAO review will be helpful in determining whether state and federal policymakers should consider additional oversight.”

Most recently, a Ridgefield man and Danbury woman died within a span of two weeks from drug overdoses at a sober house in Torrington.

Murphy is the co-author of the bipartisan Mental Health Reform Act.