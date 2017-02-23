COMMENTARY: The governor’s proposed budget

Adam Dunsby
In a recent column, I wrote how Easton was losing state grants. In the governor’s proposed budget, things get much worse. Rather than receive a small portion of the income taxes we send to the state back as grants, we will receive a bill from the state.
When everything is added up, the additional cost to Easton is about $1.8 million. This is about 4% of our current budget.
The biggest new expense to Easton is paying for one-third of teachers’ retirement, at $1.3 million. Teachers’ retirement is a state program for public school teachers, designed and managed by the state. Easton had no say in how the plan was designed or funded. The state chose to underfund the plan and is also asking us to make up for this error.
The governor says, “We are all in this together.” Sure doesn’t seem that way to me. For instance, the city of Hartford will receive an additional $40 million in state aid and $250 million in bonding for the XL Center. Note also, though several of the grant programs have the word “education” in their titles, the money goes to the city. Well-run towns such as Easton will sacrifice to pay for Hartford’s and others’ underfunded employee benefit plans, not children’s education.
The ultimate state budget is likely to change from the governor’s proposal, but we don’t know how and we won’t know until well after Easton’s budget process is completed. The governor’s proposal creates winners and losers, and the winners will fight for it. So we must be prepared.
After discussion with the Board of Selectmen, I wrote a memo to department heads instructing them to not hire any new employees without specific permission, to minimize discretionary expenditures, and to begin contemplating how they would implement budget cuts of 5% and 10%. (Further complicating matters, the governor presented his proposal after we had completed our department level budget process.) The Board of Finance will start its work on next year’s budget in early March.
The state has significant budget problems and a large gap to close, to be sure. But as one of my fellow selectmen said, you don’t build up the state by tearing down what works.
The first selectman may be reached at 203-268-6291, ext. 101, via email at [email protected] or by writing to him at Easton Town Hall, 225 Center Street, Easton CT 06612.
