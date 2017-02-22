Easton Courier

Hockey: Housatonic-Northwestern 5, Joel Barlow 3

By Easton Courier on February 22, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Joel Barlow High hockey team lost a 5-3 decision to Housatonic-Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Danbury Arena.

Housatonic led 1-0 in the first period before the Falcons tied it up at 1-1. The visitors then put two more in the net in the next frame.

Barlow cut it to 3-2 early in the third period but Housatonic scored another two to protect its lead. One minute remained when the Falcons added their final tally.

Vincent Marsili (pictured), Kyle Converse and Andrew Powell each scored for Barlow.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Beekeeping and Chinese medicine coming up at the library
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress