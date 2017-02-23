‘No Parking’ signs to be installed near Silverman’s Farm

New “No Parking” signs will be installed along Sport Hill Road near Silverman’s Farm in the coming months. An undetermined number of signs will be put up on both the south- and north-bound sides of the state road.

The Easton Police Commission voted unanimously at its Feb. 13 meeting to install the signs, based on receiving state approval of a 2015 request.

Easton police primarily handle enforcement of parking and traffic laws on Route 59. “We’re the ones who will enforce it,” police Chief Timothy Shaw said of the new signs.

Shaw said temporary “No Parking” signs have traditionally been put up at busy times near Silverman’s, such as the fall apple-picking and pre-holiday seasons. The signs are intended to discourage people from parking or pulling over to drop off passengers in dangerous locations.

But Shaw said problems generally are kept to a minimum because the farm hires off-duty police officers to help with traffic during particularly busy times, such as in-season weekends.

The request to the state was initiated by former police Chief James Candee. Easton police officers were regularly putting up the temporary signs, so full-time signs were deemed appropriate. The state then surveyed the area and, in the past month or so, provided a positive recommendation.

Shaw said he doesn’t know of any specific major accidents in the recent past caused by traffic in and out of Silverman’s Farm. “We just saw a safety concern and addressed it,” he said.

The police chief has met with Silverman’s Farm owner Irving Silverman “to advise him of what’s coming,” he said. The signs likely will go up in the spring.

The Police Commission acted on the “No Parking” signs in its capacity as the town’s traffic authority.