Study aims to clarify future of Helen Keller Middle School

A planned review of public school buildings in town aims to help determine whether to close Helen Keller Middle School in light of continued declining enrollment.

At the same time, school officials say new projections indicate that future enrollment may level off, and closing the school may not be necessary.

The Easton Board of Education has charged the central office administration to hire an outside consulting firm to perform a “best use” facilities review of Samuel Staples Elementary School and Helen Keller Middle School, said school board chairman Jeffrey Parker.

The facilities study would determine how much it would cost to refit Staples to handle Keller students should they move out of their school, Parker said.

The $13,668 study will be conducted by the New England School Development Council, officials said, and would determine if there would be enough space at Staples to accommodate the middle school students, and if space at both schools is adequate and reasonable to house students, based on the projected enrollments.

“The group will come to Easton, look at the space, look at the projections, and tell us whether we need to close a school building or not,” Parker said.

Recent report offers new perspective

A November 2016 report on enrollment through 2026 has changed the focus of the issue somewhat, officials said.

In the report, the district’s demographer, Dr. Peter Prowda, has projected a moderate enrollment decline over the next 10 years but one that appears to level off through the early 2020s.

There are projected to be 806 students at Staples and Keller in 2020, and 799 in 2026-27.

The school system has experienced a significant decline since 2007-08, when the total enrollment at the two schools was 1,178 students. In 2016, the number of students totaled 881.

The 2007-08 enrollment peak marked the end of 22 years of growth, Prowda wrote in his report, and the 2016 figure represents a 25.2% drop.

“I anticipate that the decline that began in 2008 will continue, but at a slower rate,” he wrote.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas McMorran and other school officials are cautiously optimistic about future enrollment figures.

The enrollment “is going to get down to 800 and stay there,” McMorran said, “and the big declines will stop in three years.”

Several years ago, enrollment projections “were less firm,” he said, and it looked like the numbers might decline.

In addition, the 2016-17 kindergarten enrollment has exceeded projections by 20 students at Staples, and economic factors are also at play in Easton.

“People can get a good quality house at a lower cost,” McMorran said, than in other Fairfield towns, and Easton’s population is “fairly stable.”

Also, a recent state of Connecticut report indicated that Easton would be expecting a greater influx of students coming into town than moving out, Parker said.

Easton has “an excellent school system,” Parker said, and would be very competitive with other, wealthier towns in attracting young families.

Local officials are also keeping an eye out for the expansion of Sacred Heart University in the local area, which could lead to a population increase in town.

“It appears to us that if new information indicates the [school] population will level out, the idea of needing to close a school would not be necessary, Parker said.

However, “we wanted fresh eyes to look at whether Samuel Staples has room to house the middle school,” he said, referring to the upcoming facilities study.

Before receiving Prowda’s November projections, the school board’s long-range planning committee had started to focus on declining enrollment, but now that activity has stopped temporarily.

“We’re going to suspend any further action from them,” Parker said, until the school building space evaluation is completed.

If the evaluation determines that Staples can’t be refitted, different options will be analyzed.

School officials previously discussed sending Easton and Redding eighth graders to Joel Barlow High School and combining sixth and seventh graders from both towns into one middle school.

But the state might require the middle school to regionalize, McMorran said, and that would be difficult and costly to undo at a future date.

And there are concerns about introducing young adolescents into a space designed for older adolescents.

“Do we want eighth graders interacting with high schoolers?” he asked.

Many factors determine projections

Future enrollment will depend on the number of students moving in and out of Easton and the percentage of parents who choose to educate their children in the public schools, Prowda wrote in his report.

Factors that affect enrollment also include the birth rate, the town’s population, the number of women of childbearing age living in town, the labor force, new home construction, sales of existing homes, non-public school enrollment, and non-resident enrollment.

Although enrollment is projected to decline, “it is critical to remember that a projection is just a moving forward of recent trends,” Prowda wrote, and his 10-year projection is based in part on the assumption that births in that period won’t change much from those from 2014 to 2016.

The projection method he uses relies on observed data from the recent past, and “its key assumption is that those conditions will persist,” he wrote. “It does not try to predict when the economic conditions might change. The projection should be used as a starting point for local planning. You know your community best. Apply your knowledge of the specific conditions in Easton and then make adjustments as necessary.”