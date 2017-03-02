Alice’s Wonderland coming to Helen Keller Middle School stage

Join us for Alice’s latest journey down the rabbit hole in this musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic story.

Alice’s Wonderland follows Alice’s madcap adventures as she chases the elusive White Rabbit through Wonderland in a laugh-out-loud show.

Featuring a cast of 36 students and 10 student technical crew and orchestra pit members, Alice’s Wonderland will be sure to delight and entertain its audience. The students this year have worked extremely hard and have shown a great level of commitment in order to put forth their best production yet.

Holding lead roles are Isabel Petron as Alice, Trevor Wilkes as the White Rabbit, Reed Cooper as the Mad Hatter, and Angie Porcaro as the Queen of Hearts. This is just the very tip of a large list of talent and theatrical passion you will find in this production.

The show is being directed by Diana Canova and Kathy Weiss, with assistance from Eric Dolecki and Karen Mangino.

Alice’s Wonderland will be performed in the Helen Keller Middle School cafetorium on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $15 for adults, $8 for students and Easton teachers, and $5 for senior citizens.