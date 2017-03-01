Here’s what’s happening for kids at the library

The Easton Public Library will celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss on Thursday, March 2, with a couple of activities geared for kids. Kids can come anytime from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to make cat whiskers and hats, then take a green screen photo with the Cat in the Hat himself!

Theodore Seuss Geisel was born on March 2, 1904, in Springfield, Mass.. He wrote and illustrated 44 books for children.

Drop in to Lego Master Builders at 4:15 p.m. to build your own creation. Lego Master Builders meets on the first Thursday of every month, and is designed for builders of all ages. The library supplies the Legos so kids can use their imagination to create anything they choose. The finished pieces go on display in the library, for everyone to see.

Online registration is suggested for each of these programs. To register for either or both programs, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].

The Helen Keller Middle School bus will drop students off at the library every Friday afternoon. Contact the school for more information.