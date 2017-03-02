Baseball registration is open

Registration is now open for Easton Baseball League’s (formerly known as Easton Little League) spring season. Boys and girls ages four through 12 as of April 30, 2017 are eligible to play.

Since 1954, Easton Baseball League has provided an educational and athletic program, whose goal is to ensure each child has fun playing the game; feels like an important part of the team regardless of performance; learns the skills, tactics and strategies of the game; improves as a player; and develops positive character traits and values that will aid success beyond the playing field.

As an organization, EBL is committed to creating a culture in which coaches, parents, fans, and players work together to achieve this mission. Approximately 200 children participate in Easton Baseball each spring. If interested, register at EBL’s new website www.eastonbaseballleague.com. Registration closes March 10as teams will be formed shortly thereafter.