LETTER: Saddle Ridge out of keeping with Easton’s development goals

To the Editor:

I would strongly urge Rob Maquat and members of the Planning and Zoning Commission to deny the Saddle Ridge application to build 68 dwelling units at Sport Hill Road, Silver Hill Road, Cedar Hill Road and Westport Road.

The application is out of keeping with Easton’s goal for development as stated in its 2007 Town Plan of Conservation and Development, which makes clear that the mission of P&Z as well as the Conservation Commission is “to protect and sustain the environmental quality of the town, especially its water supply watersheds, guide new development for consistency with the town’s low-density residential character, and plan for growth in the civic life of the community.”

Easton’s goals for development have the support of Superior Court Judge Berger, who rejected the developer’s appeal to overturn P&Z’s denial of the 2016 Saddle Ridge application. The judge was as clear as a bell:

In accordance with the Connecticut State Legislature’s directions to protect the town’s watersheds, the town’s land use commissions “properly reviewed the impact of Saddle Ridge’s proposal and denied the applications…The commission has proven that its decision was necessary to protect the public’s interest in safe drinking water, that the risk to the drinking water supply for 400,000 people clearly outweighed the need for affordable housing units as proposed by Saddle Ridge.”

I trust that the commission will keep up the fight. What the developer wants is unreasonable. Our zoning regulations require three buildable acres per dwelling. The applicant has tried to get as much as five times the density allowed (2010 application); he is still asking for three times what is allowed.

The Greater Bridgeport Regional Plan for development and multiple organizations that are well versed in soil science and hydrology have the best interests of the region’s citizens at heart, including Aquarion Water Company and the Connecticut Fund for the Environment. They have all urged P&Z to reject the 2016 Saddle Ridge application.

Mark V. Bisson