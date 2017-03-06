Easton Courier

Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Colonnese, 92, of Easton

By Easton Courier on March 6, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Anthony “Tony” Colonnese, 92, of Easton, owner Sport Hill Service Station in Easton, former first selectman of Easton for three terms, husband of Daisy Hurter Colonnese, died March 2.

Born in Fairfield, son of the late Anthony B. and Anna Cocivi Colonnese; U.S. Army.  

Besides his wife, survivors include four children, Michael Colonnese and his wife, Eileen, Robert Colonnese and his wife, Connie, Anthony Colonnese and his wife, Andrea and Betsy Manteiga and her husband, John, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, William J. Keck of California, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sisters, Caroline (Colonnese) Palumbo and Natalie (Colonnese) Keck.

Services: Tuesday, March 7, 11 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Easton. Calling hours: Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or at alzct.org.

