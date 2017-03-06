Easton Courier

Handmade Happening Craft Fair fund-raiser features 24 vendors

March 6, 2017

The Long Hill United Methodist Children’s Center is hosting local community members who have at-home businesses and wish to sell their own unique creations at their fifth annual Handmade Happening Craft Fair. Come and support local families.

Spring, Easter and Mother’s Day gift options.

It will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Long Hill United Methodist Church, Bradley Hall, 6358 Main St., in Trumbull. Additional parking available on Elizabeth Street.

Bring the kids to see Magic by Mike Ganino, doing balloon sculptures and meet trained, search and rescue dog, Coyote from Connecticut Emergency Animal Response Service – EARS (weather permitting).

Free admission.

