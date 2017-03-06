Former Easton man is subject of CNBC’s American Greed tonight at 10

CNBC’s American Greed will feature the case of former Easton resident Greg Loles tonight at 10 on CNBC, according to Thomas Carson, public information officer in the U.S. Department of Justice.

A $26,000,000 dollar $cam fuels an auto racing team and spins WILDLY out of control. Watch #AmericanGreed MONDAY at 10p ET/PT on CNBC! pic.twitter.com/ITl5E11ZWu — American Greed CNBC (@AmericanGreedTV) March 1, 2017

Loles, 56, is serving a 25-year prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding investors, including his church, of about $27 million. He was sentenced Feb. 26, 2014, by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford.

Loles had been detained since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2009 and on July 26, 2011, he pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of securities fraud and one count of money laundering.

“For nearly a decade, this defendant abused the trust of friends and clients, and stole millions from his own church.” Deirdre M. Daly, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut, said. “He engaged in a carefully calculated fraud that included the use of sham companies, phony documents and endless lies to investors. His scheme was for his own material gain, including the purchase of an extravagant home and the funding of a professional car racing team. This long sentence is clearly appropriate as the defendant preyed upon and devastated innocent victims who had placed their trust in him.”

Loles falsely represented to numerous victim-investors, including friends and fellow parishioners of a church in Orange, Conn., that he would act as their investment adviser and invest their funds through Apeiron Capital Management Inc., which he owned. He was to invest the funds in various securities including “arbitrage bonds,” which he represented would provide investors with a safe and steady return.

Loles also was selected to serve on the board of the church’s endowment fund and was entrusted to manage the church’s investment funds, including the endowment fund and the building fund, by investing in, among other things, arbitrage bonds. However, the arbitrage bonds did not exist.

Some of the individual investors lost their life savings, and provided Loles with funds that had previously been invested in IRAs, 401(k)s, or were proceeds of life insurance payments.

Patricia M. Ferrick, special agent in charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that the sentence “will hopefully deter investment advisors and other financial services professionals from defrauding their investors.

“For years, the defendant systematically swindled numerous victims, including friends and fellow parishioners, of approximately $27 million dollars,” Ferrick said. “While most of the details of his heartless frauds have been uncovered, the depth of the destruction of trust and faith may never be fully revealed. Unfortunately, this is an all too common occurrence and another reminder to investors to do your due diligence before investing with anyone.”

According to court documents and statements made in court, Loles owned Apeiron Capital Management Inc., which was an investment adviser and broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 1995 through 1998, at which point the registrations were canceled. However, he continued to operate Apeiron as an unregistered investment adviser and falsely represented Apeiron to be a registered investment management firm.

He also was the majority owner and managing member of Farnbacher Loles Motor Sports, Farnbacher Loles Racing, Farnbacher Loles Street Performance, and various other Farnbacher Loles businesses, which were based in Danbury, and were engaged in the business of professional race team operations and servicing high-performance automobiles.

Instead of investing funds as promised, Loles used the money to fund his Farnbacher Loles operation, to pay personal expenses, and to purchase a large home with a pool, tennis court and multi-car garage for his sports cars.

In order to keep his scheme from being detected, he provided investors with fraudulent account statements and also made periodic “lulling” payments to certain investors using a portion of other victim-investors’ funds.

Through this scheme, Loles stole approximately $27 million from more than 50 victims, including approximately $2 million from his church and approximately $14 million from a single family in Greece. He also defrauded clients of Farnbacher Loles.

Judge Thompson found that Loles attempted to obstruct the investigation of this matter, after he was arrested, by making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in relation to the $14 million he stole from the family in Greece. Judge Thompson also found that Loles willfully attempted to mislead the court and committed perjury while testifying during multiple pre-sentencing hearings.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Internal Revenue Service — Criminal Investigation and the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General investigated the matter. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. McGarry.