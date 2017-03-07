Help Our Military Heroes hosts Spinathon and Day of Fitness

Help Our Military Heroes invites the public to attend its Spinathon and Day of Fitness on Saturday, March 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edge, 100 Newtown Road, Danbury.

Help Our Military Heroes is a national nonprofit, based in Easton. Through donations, HOMH has awarded 76 vans to some of the most severely wounded and injured post 9/11 service members.

Enjoy a morning of spin, fitness classes, and fun and show support for wounded military men and women who have sacrificed for our freedom.

Get your friends and family to help support the mission while you do the work. Have them donate any amount, and their tax deductible gift will go directly toward purchasing customized vans for wounded heroes.

For more information, visit the HOMH Facebook page or HelpOurMilitaryHeroes.org, or call Marybeth Vandergrift at 203-885-9971, Laurie Hollander at 203-300-6019, or Tracy Springer at 203-733-3694.