Jesse Lee Church announces Holy Week plans

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church is at 25 Flat Rock Road, Easton. Visit JesseLee.org for more information.

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road, will observe the following Holy Week services:

  • Palm Sunday Service with receiving of Palms, Sunday April 9, at 10 a.m.
  • Maundy Thursday Service with Holy Communion, Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Good Friday Service, April 14 at noon with readings and music.
  • Easter Morning Sunrise Service, Sunday, April 16, at 7:30 a.m. outdoors at Maple Row Farm on Sunny Ridge Road.
  • Easter Service of Resurrection, Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m..

Church organist Joe Swindon will play for all of the in-church services. and the Senior Choir will perform.

For information call 203-372-8250 or jesselee.org.

