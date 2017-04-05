Jesse Lee Church announces Holy Week plans

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road, will observe the following Holy Week services:

Palm Sunday Service with receiving of Palms, Sunday April 9, at 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday Service with Holy Communion, Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Good Friday Service, April 14 at noon with readings and music.

Easter Morning Sunrise Service, Sunday, April 16, at 7:30 a.m. outdoors at Maple Row Farm on Sunny Ridge Road.

Easter Service of Resurrection, Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m..

Church organist Joe Swindon will play for all of the in-church services. and the Senior Choir will perform.

For information call 203-372-8250 or jesselee.org.