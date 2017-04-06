Easton Courier

Congregational Church observes Holy Week and Easter

The Congregational Church of Easton.

The Congregational Church of Easton will hold its Maundy Thursday Service on Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. at 336 Westport Road, Easton, at the corner of Westport and Center roads. All are welcome for this ancient and moving Tenebrae service preparing their hearts for Easter. See eastonchurch.org for more details.

The Congregational Church will hold its Easter morning service on Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. All are welcome to join the congregation for the celebration of new life in Christ. The service will be followed by an Easter Egg Hunt for the children. See eastonchurch.org for more details.

