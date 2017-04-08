Easton Courier

Girls lacrosse: Joel Barlow 17, Stratford 2

By Easton Courier on April 8, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Dominating the action from the start, the Joel Barlow High girls varsity lacrosse team defeated Stratford 17-2 on Friday, April 7.

The Falcons went on the attack early, putting a dozen straight goals on the board to lead 12-0 at halftime and never looked back.

Julia Shapiro and Tess Siburn led Barlow with five goals apiece. The former also had two assisting.
Sarah Witherbee (seven assists) and Maggie Porter (one assist) each netted two. Decca Candee (one assist), Kacey Hartmann and Elisabeth Eastus (two assists) scored one apiece. Elena PEtron had an assist.

Megan Kowalski (four saves) and Eve Grassie (one save) shared time in foal for Barlow, now 1-2 overall.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Philbrick: 'Conventional development will not work' at Georgetown Wire Mill site Next Post Second graders receive First Reconciliation at Notre Dame Church
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress