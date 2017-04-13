Spotlight on area events

Easter Egg Hunt

All are welcome to join Jesse Lee United Methodist Church in Easton for an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. Children will be divided into two age groups for fun for all (first grade and under, and second grade to fifth grade). First graders and under will search for eggs in the church’s fenced-in playground. If children find the golden egg they win a giant chocolate bunny. Activities and crafts will follow in Bennett Hall. There will be cupcake decorating, making beaded bracelets, spring-themed puzzles, coloring, and perhaps a visit from a really cute (real) bunny.

Participants are asked to bring their own Easter basket to collect the eggs at the event. Extra baskets will be available if needed. This is a free event and registration is not required. Come on over and help Jesse Lee celebrate this family event in the colonial sanctuary from 1813. Jesse Lee United Methodist Church is at 25 Flat Rock Road, Easton. For information call 203-372-8250.

Sinking of Titanic

The Historical Society of Easton welcomes the return of author Stephen Spignesi for a lecture on the Titanic, on Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m. in the Easton Public Library’s community room, 691 Morehouse Road. The date marks the 105th anniversary of the Titanic’s sinking in the North Atlantic. Spignesi will give an illustrated presentation about the ill-fated maiden voyage of the White Star Line’s premier luxury ocean liner, Titanic, the largest vessel of its time. The lecture is free to attend, but donations are welcom. For more information call the Historical Society of Easton at 203-292-3533, email [email protected] or visit historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.

Arts council meets

There will be a meeting of the Easton Arts Council on Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Easton Library. The meeting is open to the public. For information, call Joanne Kant 203-261-9160.

Women Empowering Women

Susan Doyle of Easton, managing director of State Street Global Advisors, will take part in a panel discussion at the fifth annual Women Empowering Women event, a benefit for the Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education, on Wednesday, April 19, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Sheraton Stamford Hotel, 700 East Main St.

Other panelists are Cary Carbonaro, author of The Money Queen’s Guide for Women Who Want to Build Wealth and Abolish Fear; Claudia Poccia, chief marketing officer, Bare Escentuals by Shiseido; Kara Young, co-founder, Hair Rules, and board of directors member, Action Against Hunger.

Tickets, $50-$250, and more details are available at: Bit.ly/wew17

Kennedy Center Awards Dinner

The Kennedy Center’s 66th annual Awards Dinner and Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 20, at the Holiday Inn, 1070 Main Street, Bridgeport. The social hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by the dinner, annual meeting, and community, consumer and employer awards at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Empowerment: The Power of Your Voice.”

Gian-Carl Casa, the first president and CEO of the CT Community Nonprofit Alliance, will be the keynote speaker.

The Corporate VIP (Very Important Partner) award will be presented to Pullman & Comley LLC in recognition for ongoing support and commitment to the Kennedy Center and to the individuals with disabilities they serve. Tickets for the annual awards dinner are $50. Register online at thekennedycenterinc.org or call 203-365-8522, ext. 213.

Fire Company open house

Easton Volunteer Fire Company along with 60 volunteer fire departments throughout the state will celebrate the start of National Volunteer Week, April 23-29, by holding open houses on Sunday, April 23. The Easton Volunteer Fire Company will open the doors to its firehouse at 1 Center Road in Easton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors to the fire house will be able to talk with volunteer firefighters about the work they do, explore fire apparatus and turnout gear, get a tour of the fire house, and fill out an application.

Lions Club marks 50 years

The Lions Club of Easton was chartered on April 19, 1967 and will celebrate with a dinner at Roberto’s Restaurant in Monroe on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. The Easton Lions Club meets twice a month for dinner on the second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Roberto’s. New members and guests are welcome. Interested Easton residents should contact membership chairman, Todd Bires, or any Easton Lions Club member.